Benefit to be held for Buffalo Irish Center after theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is going to be held for the Buffalo Irish Center after a safe containing $3,000 was stolen from it.

The incident at the Abbott Rd. building happened on Saturday, January 6 around 2 a.m.

The benefit for the center will take place there and feature music and raffles. Bands and artists set to perform are Wyatt Coin, City Powered Radio, Shambles, Cardboard Homestead and Evicted.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the February 24 event. The cost to enter is five dollars for anyone 21 or older, and seven dollars for anyone younger than 21.

More information on the event can be found here.