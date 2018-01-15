Brother of SirWilliam Hardy speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Dejuan Hardy dropped his father off at his brother’s house in Cheektowaga hours before he got the call that changed his life.

“I never thought in my mind that SirWill did it. You know I thought maybe someone broke in, maybe something happened,” Dejuan told News 4.

In early April, Dejuan’s older brother SirWilliam Hardy was charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of their father, 54-year-old William Hardy.

“You just see all these lights and you see everything that’s going on you just don’t know,” Dejuan said of the scene outside his brother’s Cheektowaga home.

Thursday, SirWilliam Hardy pleaded not responsible because of a mental disease. Both the defense and prosecution agreed, and the plea was accepted.

“It put kind of closure on not only me but my family as well,” Dejuan said.

SirWilliam started to show signs of paranoia in the weeks leading up to the incident, according to his brother.

Their father, who was visiting from California, came in part to offer support for his eldest son, who has been in wheelchair since a 2010 motorcycle accident.

“I talked to my dad almost every day, he talked to my dad almost every day,” Dejuan said of SirWilliam.

“Me, obviously it would be about sports and the Bills or something like that. Him, it would be ‘hey I got this new home theater system.”

Dejuan said his father and SirWilliam often bonded over technology; it was an extensive home surveillance system that captured the shooting.

“You can see from the video clearly, that SirWilliam Hardy was really acting as two different people,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told News 4.

The 31-year-old will undergo more mental evaluations at a facility in Rochester.

Dejuan said his brother was never formally diagnosed, but the family knew he needed help. Now, they’re hopeful he’ll get it.

“My dad would want me to just be there for him to help him get through what he’s going through and be that support system for him as well.”