Buffalo mother found dead in house fire identified

Elisabeth Bell. Photo courtesy of Bell's Go Fund Me Page

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police confirm the 27-year-old mother who was found dead in her east side apartment building is Elisabeth Bell.

It’s unclear how Bell died. She was found deceased in the second floor of a Manhattan Avenue apartment building, which police reported was intentionally set on fire.

The building was ablaze when crews arrived and found Bell. An autopsy is being conducted to determine her cause of death.

Police told News 4 no weapons were found at the scene, and Bell did not show any obvious signs of trauma.

Bell’s 29-year-old boyfriend, who was severely burned in the fire, is a person of interest in this case. He is currently in critical condition at ECMC.

The woman’s 7-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries in the fire. A Go Fund Me has been set up for raise money for her college fund.

The 27-year-old worked for the Erie County SPCA for four years; she left the organization in 2016.

There were several exotic animals in the home at the time of the fire; some are being treated at the SPCA, including a turtle and a large snake.

Several other people were injured in the Manhattan Avenue apartment fire, which broke out early Thursday morning.

Fire investigators said flammable accelerants were found at the scene.

