AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dave’s All-Season Store has lost its lease on its Transit Road location, the store confirmed on its website and social media pages on Monday.

The Transit location will host an “everything must go” sale beginning Saturday.

Dave's Amherst store has lost its lease and now everything must go! Hurry in for big discounts on your favorite goodies at 7950 Transit Rd, Amherst, NY. We'll continue to serve you at our Cheektowaga, Depew & Franklinville locations! pic.twitter.com/jNgAADFjiz — Dave's Christmas (@DavesXmas) January 15, 2018

Dave’s locations in Cheektowaga, Depew, and Franklinville will remain open.