Deadly flu now considered epidemic

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling this Winter’s widespread and deadly flu season an epidemic.

Every state except Hawaii and Washington, D.C. are seeing widespread activity.

More than half of the country classifying it as “high”. In New York, there has been an almost 40 percent increase in reported cases. More than 1,200 people have been hospitalized in just a week-long period.

Health officials are still recommending the flu shot if you haven’t already received it.

