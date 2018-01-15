Early voting supporters in NY watching Cuomo’s next move

Groups that want to change that are now calling on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include money in his state budget proposal to allow for the change, which they say could cost local election agencies about $7 million. Groups urging the governor to set aside the money include Citizen Action, Common Cause and the League of Women Voters.

Cuomo has proposed a requirement that all local election boards open at least one polling place for the 12 days before an election. Supporters of early voting say it encourages voting by making it convenient.

Cuomo will release his budget proposal on Tuesday.