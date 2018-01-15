Falconer woman charged with Leandra’s law DWI

Published:

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Falconer woman was charged with driving while intoxicated with two children under 16 in the vehicle Sunday evening.

Karen L. Webster, 48, of Falconer, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

She was stopped by Chatauqua County Sheriff’s deputies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on West Main Street after failing to stop at a stop sign.

She was arraigned in the Town of Ellicott Court and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail.

 

