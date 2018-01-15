Grand Island Town Supervisor announces run for Congress

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A familiar figure in Grand Island is taking on Republican Congressman Chris Collins.

Town Supervisor Nate McMurray will be running for the 27th congressional district seat.

McMurray launched his own campaign on Sunday, telling voters he’ll hold town hall meetings in every area of the district. It’s something Rep. Collins has been publicly criticized for not doing.

McMurray is running on a platform focusing on infrastructure, education and health care. He says it won’t be an easy race.

“It’s going to be hard if people vote by party, but I think this message — the message that I’m fighting for — most of western New York, not just the few people, but for the rest of us, will resonate with people who are both Democrats and Republicans,” McMurray said.

The district has voted Republican in recent elections.

Erie County Democratic Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner told News 4 there are now five Democrats challenging Collins.