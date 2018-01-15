Grand Island Town Supervisor announces run for Congress

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A familiar figure in Grand Island is taking on Republican Congressman Chris Collins.

Town Supervisor Nate McMurray will be running for the 27th congressional district seat.

McMurray launched his own campaign on Sunday, telling voters he’ll hold town hall meetings in every area of the district. It’s something Rep. Collins has been publicly criticized for not doing.

McMurray is running on a platform focusing on infrastructure, education and health care. He says it won’t be an easy race.

“It’s going to be hard if people vote by party, but I think this message — the message that I’m fighting for — most of western New York, not just the few people, but for the rest of us, will resonate with people who are both Democrats and Republicans,” McMurray said.

The district has voted Republican in recent elections.

Erie County Democratic Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner told News 4 there are now five Democrats challenging Collins.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s