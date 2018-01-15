Kelly for Kids Foundation’s 2017 grant recipients announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kelly for Kids Foundation has announced its 2017 list of grant recipients

The charity, started by Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, is granting over $240,000 to children’s charities in WNY through support collected in 2017.

The 2017 Kelly for Kids Grant recipients are:

Alleyway Theatre
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County
BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund
Borinquen Dance Theatre
Boys & Girls Clubs of Depew Lancaster
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns
Buffalo Kiwanis Club Foundation
Buffalo Prep
Camp Good Days & Special Times, Inc.
Community Action of Orleans & Genesee
Cradle Beach
Danceability Inc.
ECMC Foundation
Epic (Every Person Influences Children)
For Our Daughters Incorporated
Gilda’s Club of Rochester- Camp Open Arms
Girls’ initiative of the Women’s Foundation of
Genesee Valley
Healing Tree School of Music
Hunter’s Hope Foundation
Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund
Olmsted Center for Sight
Make Lemon Aide, Inc.
Learning Disabilities of WNY
Kids Escaping Drugs
Parent Network of WNY
People Inc.
Police Athletic League of Buffalo
Pursue Your It Foundation
R2R Ministry
Roanchar Ranch Draft Horse Rescue
Rural Outreach Center
Spiritus Christi Mental Health Center
Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center
Starbridge Services, Inc.
St. Joe’s Anthony Martino Memorial Fund
Suneel’s Light Foundation
The ARC of Genesee & Orleans County
The Salvation Army
Wings Flight of Hope
Western New York Physically Challenged
Youth Sports
Women’s & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

