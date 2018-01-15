Kelly for Kids Foundation’s 2017 grant recipients announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kelly for Kids Foundation has announced its 2017 list of grant recipients

The charity, started by Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, is granting over $240,000 to children’s charities in WNY through support collected in 2017.

The 2017 Kelly for Kids Grant recipients are:

Alleyway Theatre

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County

BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund

Borinquen Dance Theatre

Boys & Girls Clubs of Depew Lancaster

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns

Buffalo Kiwanis Club Foundation

Buffalo Prep

Camp Good Days & Special Times, Inc.

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee

Cradle Beach

Danceability Inc.

ECMC Foundation

Epic (Every Person Influences Children)

For Our Daughters Incorporated

Gilda’s Club of Rochester- Camp Open Arms

Girls’ initiative of the Women’s Foundation of

Genesee Valley

Healing Tree School of Music

Hunter’s Hope Foundation

Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund

Olmsted Center for Sight

Make Lemon Aide, Inc.

Learning Disabilities of WNY

Kids Escaping Drugs

Parent Network of WNY

People Inc.

Police Athletic League of Buffalo

Pursue Your It Foundation

R2R Ministry

Roanchar Ranch Draft Horse Rescue

Rural Outreach Center

Spiritus Christi Mental Health Center

Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center

Starbridge Services, Inc.

St. Joe’s Anthony Martino Memorial Fund

Suneel’s Light Foundation

The ARC of Genesee & Orleans County

The Salvation Army

Wings Flight of Hope

Western New York Physically Challenged

Youth Sports

Women’s & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo