DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kidz Bop Live is coming to Darien Lake this Summer.

Tickets for the August 18 concert go on sale January 19 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $35 to $55. Four packs of tickets cost $135 while they last.

Those interested in getting tickets can buy them at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to the theme park.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.