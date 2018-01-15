Looking back at Lockport’s history: Civil rights activist leads movement to make district one of firsts to integrate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The library at the North Park Junior High School is named after Aaron Moselle. It happened recently – the Niagara County Historical Society wanted the school renamed after him but settled for the library.

“He just really so much was for education,” said Melissa Dunlap, the executive director of the Niagara County Historical Society.

As an education advocate and prominent business owner, Moselle began fighting for equal rights in the early 1870s. He wanted to donate bricks to build a new school in the city but his donation was conditional.

“His stipulation was that his children would be able to attend that school once it was built but then it was built and they still couldn’t go there,” said Dunlap.

Moselle and his eldest son began attending board of education meetings, raising their voices and concerns about the school on the other side of town which they had to attend.

“It was segregated and smaller and didn’t provide the same opportunities,” said Dunlap. “There was definitely push back.”

But Moselle’s movement gained traction and after five years of fighting, in 1876, the Lockport City School District became one of the first in the state to become integrated, welcoming students from every background into its classrooms.

“He really promoted equal education for everybody.”