Man charged with DWI after crashing through school playground fence

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was charged with DWI and other charges after crashing his vehicle through a playground fence at a school in Tonawanda.

Divine J. Garcia, 28, of Buffalo, was charged with DWI, imprudent speed, criminal mischief, and five other charges.

According to police reports, Garcia failed to negotiate a turn at Hackett Drive and Hamilton Street and drove off the curb, crashing through the fencing at Riverview School on Taylor Drive.

His vehicle ended up in the playground area.

According to Tonawanda City Police, Garcia told officers he’d been drinking at a local bar.

He refused breath tests and was held on $250 bail.