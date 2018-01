NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man was jailed after authorities say he stabbed a family member in the neck.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies charged Cory Ochterski, 40, with assault.

Deputies say Ochterski was driving down Tonawanda Creek Rd. with a family member on Saturday night.

The family member was stabbed, and then deputies say Ochterski ran off. Deputies later found him in Amherst.

The victim drove himself to DeGraff Memorial Hospital before being taken to ECMC.