Police looking for answers in Sunday shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday morning on W. Chippewa St.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. that morning outside of the bar 67 West.

Now, police are asking the public for help in tracking down the man they believe played a role in the incident.

They released a photo of him, but no name. A News 4 source sent in a Snapchat video of the incident. In it, a fight occurred, and then a man in a white shirt fired at least one shot.

These are screen shots from a snap chat video of the shooting incident on West Chippewa early Sunday morning. No one was injured, police still looking for man in this video #News4WakeUp pic.twitter.com/Bx9XYIR5xo — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) January 15, 2018

Police are trying to figure out if the man was trying to break up the fight, or if he had another motive.

“We always have officers, especially on busy weekend nights down in the Chippewa district,” Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said. ‘We never give exact numbers in terms of the specifics for the detail, but it’s something we look at in terms of time of year, weather conditions, the number of people that happen to be on the street, but I know our officers responded pretty quickly to this incident.”

No one was injured.

Rinaldo says that since posting the picture of the suspect, police have received a number of tips.

Anyone with information can call (716) 847-2255.