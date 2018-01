TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A series of roads have been closed due to flooding in the Town of Newstead.

Ceder Street from Brucker Road to the Niagara County line

Koepsel Road from Ceder Street to Route 93

Fletcher Road from Moore Road to Tonawanda Creek Road

In the Town of Royalton, Foote Rd. is closed from the Erie County line to Wolcottsville Road, also due to flooding.