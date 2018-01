(WIVB) – Western New York native and New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski has a message for anyone thinking about trying a dangerous new social media trend.

“No no no no- what the heck is going on, people use Tide Pods for washing, not eating,” Gronkowski said in a video posted to Tide’s Twitter page.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

A new social media craze involves teenagers ingesting the pods, which is very dangerous and could be deadly.