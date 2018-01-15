Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Shea’s

Steve Martin
Honoree Steve Martin accepts his award at the 43rd AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 4, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two legends of comedy will be coming to Buffalo this Spring.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on April 12.

The night will also feature bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz musician Jeff Babko.

Tickets for “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest of Your Life” go on sale January 19 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $59.50 to $189.50.

Anyone looking to get tickets can go to LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box Office, or call 1-800-745-3000.

