SOUTH DAYTON, NY (WIVB) The chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, Paula Stockman, died unexpectedly in her sleep late Friday or early Saturday morning.

Stockman, who was 64, was a Republican who served a long period as South Dayton Village Clerk. Close friends were not aware of any health concerns.

She was reportedly the second woman to hold the chairmanship of the county legislature.

Paula Stockman is survived by her husband Tim and two children