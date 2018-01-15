Towns want more help as state looks to extend tax cap

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some state lawmakers are trying to make the tax cap permanent. It keeps property tax levies from going up more than two percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. That worries some local town supervisors, who are trying to figure out how to keep their communities funded.

According to Marilla Town Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr., the tax cap law, “needs some reform.”

Gingerich took office in 2014, and since then, says the bills keep going up, while there’s nothing he can do about it.

“It’s too many things the state requires us to do, which drives up costs,” the supervisor said. “It should be more focused on controlling the spending.”

Since state law says the town can only increase tax levies a certain amount, that’s a problem. Once example of the issue comes from Marilla’s fire service, the town’s biggest expense.

“The state continues to mandate onto our volunteer fire companies what requirements you have to meet,” Gingerich said. “One of the examples is the air packs. It’s been told to me that they can be good for 20 years. But the state basically says they have to replace them in 10 years.”

Last week, the state senate passed a bill which would make the tax cap permanent. It is scheduled to expire in 2020, according to Senator Tim Kennedy.

“When we put the tax cap in, it ensures that government is living within its means,” Sen. Kennedy said. “It also ensures that the state needs to step up and put forward the proper amount of resources that that local level of government can properly function.”

When asked whether local governments have those resources, Kennedy said, “It depends which government you’re speaking with.”

“I do not see it,” Gingerich said. “I do not see the state spending in a prudent manner. In my opinion, they’re spending irresponsibly.”

Gingerich owns a farm in Marilla, meaning he pays property taxes as well. He clarified that he’s not opposed to the tax cap itself, but the state needs to help towns out more.