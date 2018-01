DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WIVB) — A firefighter saved the life of a child who was tossed from a third-floor balcony during a fire.

According to CBS, the child’s mother tossed them in an attempt to save the child from a fire at an apartment building in Georgia.

Above, watch the video of a firefighter catching the child, courtesy of DeKalb Professional Fire Fighters Local 1492.