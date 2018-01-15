WNY native, Fort Hood hero was in Hawaii during false missile alert

(WIVB) – Western New York hero Maj. Patrick Miller said Saturday morning in Hawaii he could again feel adrenaline rushing through his body, when he saw a missile alert on his phone.

The missile alert was sent in error. Hawaii’s emergency management administrator told CBS News that it was a mistake caused by an employee hitting the wrong button.

Maj. Miller says he was sleeping at the time and didn’t hear the alert on his phone. From the time he woke up to the time he found out it was a false alarm was about ten minutes.

Miller was shot in the 2009 Fort Hood shootings. He also helped to get his fellow soldiers to safety.

“After everything my family has gone through, the deployments and Fort Hood, we appreciate every day and don’t take it for granted,” Miller said in a phone call to News 4. “Nobody is every ready for a ballistic missile hitting.”

Major Miller and his family will be moving back to the mainland in six months, and they hope to be closer to home.