10-year-old dies of flu after visit to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Connecticut health officials say a ten-year-old boy died from the flu, just hours after being in Buffalo for a youth hockey tournament.

According to the New Canaan Health Director, Nico Mallozzi became sick in Connecticut on Thursday. He then traveled to Buffalo for the hockey tournament but never played because he became so sick. While in Buffalo, he was taken to Oishei and diagnosed with the flu.

EMS was called while the boy was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital in the Catskills, where he died.

We're tracking the death of a 10-year-old hockey player from Connecticut. Health officials there say he died from the flu, just hours after being in Buffalo for a hockey tournament. This picture is on a GoFundMe page for the Nico Mallozzi Memorial Fund. pic.twitter.com/fGOowbR4TX — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 16, 2018