BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Batavia man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly calling a supervisor at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and leaving a threatening voicemail.

According to sheriff’s reports, Joseph T. Misiak, Jr., threatened to cause harm to the property and to a member of the sheriff’s office.

He was arraigned in City of Batavia Court and released under supervision.

A temporary order of protection has been issued.