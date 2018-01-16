Bills WR Zay Jones has successful shoulder surgery

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills wide receiver Zay Jones had successful shoulder to repair a torn labrum, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Successful surgery,” he tweeted.  “God is good. Coming back even stronger!!”

Jones, who had an up and down year as a rookie, finished the season tied for the most receptions among receivers with 27 to go along with 316 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Jones’ dad Robert, who was appearing on the BillsWire podcast last week, the rookie receiver played through the injury all season.

“Here’s a guy that’s going into surgery on Tuesday to get his shoulder repaired and people hardly knew that he played the entire season with, you know, a torn labrum,” he dad said.  “So, how would you like sitting around and you grab a glass of water and your arm just slips out of the socket?

“This game, sometimes you have to go out and play hurt.”

The receiver was never listed on the Bills’ injury report this season.

 

 

 

