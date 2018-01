BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has confirmed the commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department will retire on Wednesday.

Sources confirm to News 4's Dave Greber, Daniel Derenda will pursue a private sector job.

Byron Lockwood, who is currently First Deputy Commissioner, would serve as interim commissioner.

Derenda was confirmed as commissioner in July 2010. He is a 31-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department.

