Buffalo man found guilty in fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 46-year-old Buffalo man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

A jury found Hillard Smith, 46, of Buffalo, guilty of first degree manslaughter, first degree burglary, third degree assault, two counts of second degree menacing, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapons, and two counts of first degree criminal contempt.

The conviction followed a six-day trial in New York State Supreme Court.

On April 12, 2017, Hillard broke into his former girlfriend’s home at 518 North Division St., where he attacked her boyfriend, 42-year-old Justin Johnson of Buffalo, with a knife.

Johnson was taken to ECMC where he died of his injuries five days later.

Smith faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 23.