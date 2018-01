BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a man on Rose Street in the City of Buffalo.

Warren Meredith, 35, of Buffalo, was found guilty of second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Meredith shot the victim multiple times in Buiffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood in June 2017.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 27.