Buffalo Police investigating "stranger danger" incident involving suspect wearing ski mask

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking into a “stranger danger” incident that occurred last week in the vicinity of Schutrum Street at Broadway Avenue.

A parent told police her juvenile son was riding his bike in the area around 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 11 when an unknown black male driving a black pickup truck approached him.

The suspect stated that he knew the boy’s father, and asked him to come inside the truck. The boy refused.

The suspect then exited the truck and began chasing the boy down Broadway Avenue. The boy was able to escape.

The suspect is described as wearing a black ski mask, black sweater, black jeans, and black boots. His age, weight, and height are unknown.

The suspect drove a black pickup truck with white lights on top, similar to a tow truck. He was last seen driving eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at  716-847-2255.

 

 

