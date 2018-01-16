Buffalo seeing positive results while retaining millennials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millennials are on the move to downtown Buffalo. That’s according to the latest Census which shows there’s a significant increase in the number of 25 to 34 year olds who are staying in the area and planting roots here.

“There’s a lot of support nurturing this age group and what they want to do and how they can be successful,” said Thomas Kucharski, the president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara.

That support is coming from the public and private sectors.  They’re putting resources into constructing and maintaining facilities and an environment millennials are looking for, according to the CEO.

“[Millennials] add vibrancy, new thought; they get engaged in the community.”

Kucharski says as many boomers are about to retire, the city needs new, younger people to come to Buffalo and make the area home. Over the last five year, the city has seen a 13.4% increase in population for this age group; the national average to top 80 cities is 10%.

“There are a lot of things appealing to them,” said Kucharski. “They can move here or return here, afford a home here, become involved and make a difference.”

And the company’s CEO feels millennials are making a positive impact on the city’s growth and changes happening in the city.

“If they believe in our city, they’ll carry a lot of momentum with them.”

