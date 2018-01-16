Buffalo’s Outer Harbor to be transformed through Buffalo Billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Changes could soon be in store for Buffalo’s waterfront.

Waterfront Development is looking to revamp Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

The company is in the process of getting approval from the city for a $5 million improvement project.

If approved, the project would transform nearly 12 acres of land into recreational space, bike trails, multi-use trails, event lawn space and habitat enhancements.

The project will be completely funded by the Buffalo Billion.

More than eight acres of land will be treated for removal of invasive species.

Officials hope to break ground this May and open Memorial Day of 2019.