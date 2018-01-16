Buffalo’s Outer Harbor to be transformed through Buffalo Billion

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Changes could soon be in store for Buffalo’s waterfront.

Waterfront Development is looking to revamp Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

The company is in the process of getting approval from the city for a $5 million improvement project.

If approved, the project would transform nearly 12 acres of land into recreational space, bike trails, multi-use trails, event lawn space and habitat enhancements.

The project will be completely funded by the Buffalo Billion.

More than eight acres of land will be treated for removal of invasive species.

Officials hope to break ground this May and open Memorial Day of 2019.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s