Bulls knock off Northern Illinois, improve to 5-0 in MAC

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Everything is going right for the UB men’s basketball team.

After a 95-67 win over Northern Illinois, the Bulls improved to 5-0 in the MAC conference and 13-5 on the season. It’s the first time in program history they have started the conference slate 5-0.

While the final score was lopsided, the Bulls started out rusty, with just a 3 point lead over the Huskies at halftime.

But, after the break, their 43% shooting output ballooned to 64% — with Buffalo putting up 59 points in the final 20 minutes. Nick Perkins led the way with a career-high tying performance of 26 points.

“This is a really good team,” Perkins said. “We are deep and that is what makes us so good. Any given night some guy can be out there doing his thing. That is what I love about this team, guys are really unselfish and it doesn’t matter who is scoring a bunch of points or doing this or doing that.”

“I am really happy for Nick. I have been telling him to stop hesitating so much. I wish I had a coach telling me to shoot every time I was open,” head coach Nate Oats said with a laugh.

Behind Perkins, C.J. Massinburg chipped in with 16 while Oats picked up his 50th win with the program.

Wes Clark, who has been dominant since being cleared academically by the NCAA, has been battling a shoulder injury. Despite starting, Clark only played 20 minutes and added six points. Oats says he has been nursing the injury since the Akron game and is a “tough kid to be playing through it.”

The Bulls will look to make it 6-0 in the conference when they visit Western Michigan on Friday night. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.