Canisius College faculty, staff rally to show opposition to contract changes

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Canisius College faculty and staff members gather on campus, raising their voices, showing opposition to contract changes the school is proposing.

“They’re not offering raises,” said Chris Ring, a BMR employee at the school and the chair for the local 200SEIU. “They’re not really offering much of anything. Everyone is picking on the little guy, trying to take away from the working man and it’s not right.”

For the last ten months, the union has been negotiating with the school about the retirement fund program. Right now, the local SEIU members put 2% into a retirement fund and the college contributes 8%; under the new proposal, members would put in 1% and the school, 4%.

“It would make a difference,” said Ring. “It’s a couple grand a year towards our retirement which we wouldn’t usually put in there. That gets invested and compounded with interest so yeah, it would make a difference.”

Ring says over the last 15 years he has worked there, he has seen many changes including cuts in departments like his own. He feels the current administration doesn’t respect the college’s workers.

The college released a statement saying “Canisius respects and values the facilities and maintenance workers who are represented by SEIU. We will continue to negotiate in good faith.”

Ring says they’re not budging on this battle and will not settle for anything less than the 8%.

 

