Chautauqua County man charged with strangling, threatening to kill individual

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling an individual and threatening to kill the person with a baseball bat.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports, Donald C. Fiebelkorn, 46, of Stockton, also intentionally damaged the victim’s property and unplugged all the phones in the house to prevent the individual from calling 911.

He then fled the scene by taking the victim’s vehicle without permission.

Fiebelkorn was located a few hours later and was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license in an intoxicated state.

He was charged with felony DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, third degree criminal mischief, third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth degree criminal mischief, second degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second degree harassment.

He was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail without bail.