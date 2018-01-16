Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Erie County Court this morning 43-year-old Jeffrey Brown of Cheektowaga admitted to shooting and killing 46 year old David Brown of Buffalo last summer. the two are not related.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office the incident happened near 46 Marne road in Cheektowaga back in July of 2016.

No cameras were allowed in the court room, but family members of the victim were there.

Jeffrey Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. His attorney believes a romantic relationship led to the shooting.

“I think it was a lover’s triangle so to speak. I think it was an issue between his wife or estranged wife and Mr. Brown was dating her or beginning to date her,” said Anthony Lana, Attorney.

Jeffrey Brown is also facing federal drug charges not related to this shooting, he will serve time for both charges concurrently.

Brown faces between 8 and 25 years in prison. In court his attorney brought up a determinant sentence of 17 years.

He will be back in court for sentencing on April 23rd at 9:30 am.