Councilman wants 10 percent pay cut for elected officials in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Newly elected Niagara Falls Councilman Chris Voccio is pushing for a 10 percent pay cut for the city’s elected officials.

“I’m calling upon my fellow council members to vote a 10 percent pay cut for us and for the Mayor, to set an example through the city,” Voccio told News 4.

The proposal is part of his 10-5 plan; on top of cutting salaries of election officials, Voccio would like to trim overall city spending by 5 percent.

“The city’s in trouble. We are in financial trouble. And the 10-5 plan was designed to be both easy to communicate and easy to understand,” said the Republican councilman.

Fellow Republican Kenny Tompkins is co-sponsoring the measure, which will be debated Wednesday evening during the city council meeting.

Bill Kennedy, a Democrat, told News 4 he supports a pay cut for the city council’s overall budget, but doesn’t support slicing personal salaries.

“We need city employees to be on our side if we’re going to get out of this mess. Then we should send a message to them that we’re going to be the ones to start the sacrifice,” Voccio said.

If the proposal moves forward, the salary cuts wouldn’t officially take effect until 2020.

Mayor Paul Dyster declined to comment on Voccio’s proposal.