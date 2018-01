DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dave Matthews Band will again return to Western New York for a summer concert.

Tickets for the Dave Matthews Band Summer Tour 2018 show June 27 at Darien Lake Amphitheater go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 2.

Tickets start at $45.50 for lawn seats.

They’re available at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

