Gov. Cuomo says state will look into impact of legal marijuana

Published:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, NY (WROC) – As part of his budget address, Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants the the Department of Health to look into the impact of legalizing marijuana on New York.

The governor cited changes proposed in New Jersey and already made in Massachusetts.

Cuomo says the Department of Health would study the health, economic and criminal justice impacts and any consequences New York could face.

Despite passing a medical marijuana program, Governor Cuomo has stated in the past that he does not support recreational marijuana.

You can watch the state budget proposal here. 

