Gov. Cuomo’s $168 billion budget proposal includes $769 million increase for education, looking into legalizing marijuana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is vowing to fight back against Washington Republicans with a state budget proposal that lays out spending on schools and mass transit while also confronting greater uncertainty in federal funding.

Cuomo unveiled his $168 billion spending proposal on Tuesday. Lawmakers hope to approve a final budget by the April 1 deadline.

The governor’s 2019 budget proposal holds most spending flat in order to eliminate a $4.4 billion deficit. It increases education spending by $769 million and sets aside $254 million for emergency work on New York City’s transit system.

Cuomo says he’s also hoping to restructure the state’s tax code to soften the blow of the new federal tax overhaul enacted by Washington Republicans. The overhaul will sharply increase taxes for many New Yorkers.

Cuomo also proposed a $769 million increase for the education budget, although education groups have called for an increase of $2 billion.

During the proposal, a man in the audience stood up to yell at Cuomo, stating that the increase in the education budget was not enough.

A man just stood up during the proposal yelling at @NYGovCuomo after the increase for the education budget was announced saying it is not enough @WTEN — Morgan Mckay (@Morganfmckay) January 16, 2018

Cuomo also said he wants the Dept. of Health to look into the impact of legalizing recreational marijuana.