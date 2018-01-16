Hundreds volunteer to collect thousands of pounds of food for those in need

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a rainy, chilly morning outside of the Hamburg Community Center and hundreds of volunteers are waiting to receive their assignment, directions for where they’ll go to collect food the community is donating to the Food Bank of WNY.

“This is not a day off, this is a day on,” said Catherine Shick, the community and public relations director for the Food Bank.

And it’s a busy day for the hundreds of volunteers heading out to help out in the Hamburg area. They’re collecting, sorting, and shipping off canned goods to the Food Bank. Since this drive started five years ago, the community has come together collecting more than 27,000lbs of food for those in need.

“It really is incredible to see everyone – teens, adults, all walks of life, taking what is usually a day off and making it a day on to help those who can’t feed themselves.”

