Katy Knoll returns to Nichols to “Hero’s Welcome”

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After scoring twice and powering the United States to a Gold Medal at the Under-18 Women’s World Championships in Russia, Katy Knoll returned to a hero’s welcome at school on Tuesday.

Nichols had “USA Day” to honor Knoll with students wearing Red, White and Blue themed clothes to celebrate the world title.

“It’s awesome to have the support of the school and the faculty behind me,” she said.  “It’s unreal.  Every time I look at the American flag, since I was little, I’ve always wanted to wear the jersey. Then, to do that and bring home the Gold, it’s great.  It’s awesome to think about it. It happened just a couple days ago but it’s awesome.”

Trailing 1-0 in the first period against Sweden Knoll tallied the first to pull the American’s even.

“I kind of just took a fluke shot at the net and I think it was a delayed penalty because the girl was hooking me a little bit,” she said.  “And, I shot the puck and it somehow got through a really good goaltender.  My celebration even I didn’t know what to do, I almost knocked myself over I was so excited.”

Knoll also scored the final goal in the US’s eventual 9-3 victory to help secure the program’s fourth consecutive Gold – a tournament record.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling honestly. It’s something I really can’t describe and to have experience the whole thing. To go to Russia it was so cool,” added Knoll.  “In the beginning of the tourney, I didn’t contribute as much I would have hoped.  To tie it up in the Gold medal game and then to close out the scoring too, it was special.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s