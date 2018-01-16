New app contrasts selfies to works of art

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People everywhere are seeing themselves in a new way: their faces, compared to works of art!

The Google Arts and Culture app went live in December 2017.

Once the selfies began showing up on Twitter and Facebook, the app quickly shot to the top of the app charts over the weekend.

It’s currently the top rated app on both the App and Google Play Stores.

The picture attached to this story shows how the app compares the faces of Wake Up! anchors Jordan Williams and Melanie Orlins to pieces of art.