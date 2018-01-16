New app contrasts selfies to works of art

By Published: Updated:
Images from Google Arts and Culture app, showing Melanie Orlins and Jordan Williams of WIVB.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People everywhere are seeing themselves in a new way: their faces, compared to works of art!

The Google Arts and Culture app went live in December 2017.

Once the selfies began showing up on Twitter and Facebook, the app quickly shot to the top of the app charts over the weekend.

It’s currently the top rated app on both the App and Google Play Stores.

The picture attached to this story shows how the app compares the faces of Wake Up! anchors Jordan Williams and Melanie Orlins to pieces of art.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s