Royal couple’s story to air on Lifetime

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could see the life stories of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, before they say “I do” this spring.

The Lifetime TV network is creating a movie about their love story.

A network representative shared the plans at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Sunday.

The couple announced their engagement last fall. Their wedding is set for May 19.

The Lifetime representative did not give an official air date, but she said the movie should debut sometime before the royal wedding.