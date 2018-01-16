Royal couple’s story to air on Lifetime

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could see the life stories of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, before they say “I do” this spring.

The Lifetime TV network is creating a movie about their love story.

A network representative shared the plans at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Sunday.

The couple announced their engagement last fall. Their wedding is set for May 19.

The Lifetime representative did not give an official air date, but she said the movie should debut sometime before the royal wedding.

