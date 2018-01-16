“Shark Girl” makes Huff Post list of Instagram-worthy subjects

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of Buffalo’s most recognized works of art made The Huffington Post’s list of “35 Worthy Instagram Subjects in the Northeast USA”.

The famous “Shark Girl” statue, which resides at Canalside, is number 17 of 35 of the list.

The article states:

Ever since Shark Girl has been installed here, she’s been an Instagram selfie darling. Things continue to get cooler at Canalside. Now, besides kayaks, you can rent Ice Bikes in wintertime when this mini-Erie canal turns into a giant skating rink.

Click here for the full list. 

