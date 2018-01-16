Taxi companies renew push for equal playing field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Taxi Cab companies in Buffalo are fighting for what they say is an “equal playing field” with ride sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Ride sharing launched in the City of Buffalo more than six months ago.

Tuesday, Cab Companies across the city met with Mayor Byron Brown behind closed doors to renew their push for equality.

“Uber just comes in and it’s just free reign and they can do whatever they want, I just think that’s wrong,” said Brian Drake, owner of Broadway Taxi.

“That industry will die if the playing field is not leveled,” said attorney Robert Boreanaz.

Ride sharing companies have the ability to increase rates especially during busy events and holidays. Taxi companies are not allowed to do so since they are regulated by the city.

During Tuesday’s closed door meeting, owners of taxi companies told News 4 the city is looking into changing that policy.

“It’s totally unfair right now and the taxi industry is being crippled. One of the things the mayor mentioned was about allowing for increase prices that are on key nights, like New Year’s Eve,” said Tony Farina with Liberty Cab.

Buffalo taxi companies say in the last few months ridership has dropped and employees have been laid off.

“To conserve money and stay in business we outsourced our call center to the Philippians,” said Bill Yuhnke, owner of Liberty Cab.

Yuhnke says the Mayor’s hands are tied when it comes to leveling the playing field with ride sharing, it’s an issue that needs addressed in Albany. However, taxi companies believe the city will make some short term changes that will give them a fighting chance against Uber and Lyft.

Reaction on social media showed why many people are choosing ride sharing services over taxi’s. Some took to Twitter to say cab companies take too long, turn off their meters or they have a difficult time when paying with a credit card.

Taxi cab companies are expected to have another meeting with Mayor Brown in the near future.