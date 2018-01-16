The last straw: Is time up for this plastic relic?

“This seemed like a huge waste. Straws are made of oil, a precious and finite resource. Is making single-use plastic straws, which will be used for a matter of minutes before being tossed away, really what we want to do with this resource?”

Plastic straws may seem like a minor problem, but they can help tackle bigger problems, according to Grenier. “A straw may be small, but it’s the DNA of carelessness and it just might be a gateway into solving the much larger issue of plastic pollution. They connect all of us, no matter where we live or how much money we make, and they’re an opportunity to start a conversation.”

Grenier has launched a campaign called #stopsucking, with a video featuring a giant octopus tentacle slapping straws away from the faces of famous people, including physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and model Brooklyn Decker.