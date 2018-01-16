Tom Golisano launches “Tax My Property Fairly” campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Billionaire Tom Golisano is trying to help upstate homeowners fight high property taxes.

He announced a new campaign at a news conference near Rochester on Tuesday.

It’s called the “Tax My Property Fairly” campaign. It’s cornerstone is a website to help property owners understand the tax assessment process and how they can challenge assessments. 

Golisano has gone to court to lower assessments on some of his own properties. He was successful in both cases, but says it’s a costly process, and most average working people can’t afford it.

He says another reason he things people don’t challenge property assessments is because they don’t understand how real estate tax is computed.

He’s hoping the new website will help change that.

Golisano also says he’s planning to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of upstate taxpayers who sold their homes for less than their assessed value.

If you think your assessment is too high, Golisano says you should go to your town assessor to start the process of fighting it.

