Tonawanda man charged with stealing vehicle, bank cards

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stole a vehicle from a Brookside Terrace driveway and used bank cards that were in the vehicle.

Derek J. Schlifke, 30, of Scott Street, was arrested by City of Tonawanda Police Tuesday after being arrested by Cheektowaga Police on a shoplifting charge last week.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of grand larceny, and identity theft.

The vehicle, a 1999 Jepp Grand Cherokee, was stolen Dec. 17. It was later recovered in the Town of Tonawanda.

An investigation revealed that Schlifke stole a 12-gauge shotgun from a relative’s house on Nov. 17. He was also charged with grand larceny for stealing the firearm.

He was held for court.

 

