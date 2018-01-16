UB men get boost from new faces, sit 1st in MAC east

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – It has been the best start to 2018 that you could ask for for the UB men, 4-0, 1st play in the MAC east and undefeated in conference play. Coach Oats and the Bulls credit their defense for making it this far.

“We have got a lot of confidence that if we guard people and play like we should that offense is going to follow,” the Buffalo head coach said. “And, our offense has been pretty good and I think we go as our defensive rebounding goes it has picked up significantly.”

“We have been coming together on the defensive end so I think that has been flowing over to the offense,” added Wes Clark, who is second in scoring for the Bulls. “We start with defense and it has been easy to play in transition and get easy baskets.”

Those easy baskets have been coming more frequently by the new faces on this team, since conference play began, transfers Wes Clark and Jeremy Harris have accounted for 33% of the teams points.

“Wes is a great guy to play with and he gets everybody involved,” Harris said. “He also can score at a high level so I mean just defend and leading the rebounding and getting back on offense…it comes easy in transition.”

“We got great guys that made me comfortable,” Clark continued. “It was like I was there the whole time. I was on the bench but I was still in tune and knew all the plays and still tried to keep in tact with the guys as possible.”

And the next challenge for the Bulls, that takes place at Alumni Arena tonight when they host Northern Illinois.