Williamsville woman, 27, killed in head-on collision in Lockport

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville woman was killed in a head-on collision in Lockport Monday.

New York State Police responded to the collision on Dysinger Road just west of Old Dysinger Road around 6 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a 2008 Saturn Vue was traveling eastbound on Dysinger and crossed the center line, striking an oncoming 2015 Toyota Highlander head-on.

The operator of the Saturn, Elizabeth Lytle, 27, of Williamsville, was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the Toyota was transported to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Lytle.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and investigated the scene. The accident is still under investigation.

