Allen Greene to leave UB, to join Auburn as Athletic Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – University at Buffalo Athletic Director Allen Greene will be leaving his post in Amherst to join Auburn, News 4 Sports Nick Filipowski confirmed on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Can confirm Allen Greene is going to be named the next AD at #Auburn First reported by https://t.co/VAHk7OrzE6 @bmarcello #Bulls @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) January 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The move was first reported by Brandon Marcello at AuburnUndercover.com.

Following the departure of Danny White to UCF, Greene was promoted to AD at UB in November of 2015 becoming one of the youngest athletic directors in the FBS ranks. Greene, who graduated from Notre Dame and played minor league baseball in the Yankees farm system, first joined Buffalo in 2012 as UB’s associate athletic director.

According to AuburnUndercover, Greene will become just the second African American athletic director in Southeastern Conference history.